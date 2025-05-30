A new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, brokered by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and endorsed by President Donald Trump, has been accepted by Israel but is facing scrutiny from Hamas.

The Palestinian resistance group says Israel's response to the plan does not meet its core demands but it is reviewing the proposal.

The proposal, extensively reported by Times of Israel and Drop Site News, outlines a 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others would be released by Hamas.

In return, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners, who are serving life sentences, 1,111 other Palestinians, who were abducted from Gaza by Israel, and remains of 180 Palestinians.

The plan also includes the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, facilitated by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

Key elements of the proposal:

1. 60-day ceasefire:

The truce would commence upon agreement by both parties, with President Donald Trump personally guaranteeing Israel's adherence to the ceasefire during this period.

2. Hostage release in two phases:

Ten living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others from the "list of 58" would be released in two stages: half on day one (5 living, 9 deceased), and the other half on day seven.

3. Humanitarian aid access:

Ensuring prompt aid delivery to Gaza via agreed channels, such as the UN and Red Crescent, is vital. These arrangements would persist throughout the ceasefire.

4. Suspension of Israeli military activity:

All actions related to Israeli genocide would cease once the agreement takes effect. Aerial surveillance and military flights over Gaza would pause for 10 hours daily — or 12 hours during prisoner exchange days.

5. Israeli redeployment:

Troop movements would begin on day one (north Gaza and Netzarim Corridor) and continue on day seven (southern Gaza), based on humanitarian needs and maps to be negotiated. Technical teams would finalise redeployment boundaries during proximity talks.