ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel's Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to Gaza genocide: Türkiye
Ankara hopes for "fair trial" of Israeli premier, his collaborators.
Israel's Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to Gaza genocide: Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the post "consists of baseless slanders and vile lies directed at our country and our president." / AA
June 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for his name being linked to genocide, as he faces charges related to the crime, Türkiye said on Wednesday.

In response to a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the post "consists of baseless slanders and vile lies directed at our country and our president."

"The responsibility for Netanyahu’s name being linked alongside those who have committed genocide in history lies with himself, as he is still being tried on genocide charges," it said.

Ankara hopes for a "fair trial" of Netanyahu and his collaborators, said the statement.

"The fact that Israeli officials have to focus so much on the statements of our president confirms the accuracy of the points made in those statements," it added.

Recommended

Israeli leaders' crimes committed against humanity "are being documented in a manner that leaves no room for doubt," it further said.

"When the support and immunity shield that Israel currently enjoys among certain circles disappear, Netanyahu and his accomplices will be held accountable before justice," it added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'