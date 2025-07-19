WORLD
2 min read
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
Security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida. / AA
July 19, 2025

Armed clashes have continued between Bedouin tribal fighters and armed Druze groups in Syria’s Sweida, as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

According to the state-run news agency SANA on Saturday, security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militant groups in Sweida, Syria, even as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian govt announces immediate ceasefire in Sweida amid international calls for peace

Escalating violence

Recommended

Violence escalated after Israel launched air strikes on four Syrian provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan