Armed clashes have continued between Bedouin tribal fighters and armed Druze groups in Syria’s Sweida, as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

According to the state-run news agency SANA on Saturday, security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

Escalating violence