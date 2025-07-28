WAR ON GAZA
Top Israeli rights groups accuse Netanyahu govt of committing genocide in Gaza
B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel say Israel’s actions are aimed at destroying Palestinian society, as forced starvation and displacement reach catastrophic levels.
At least 147 people, including 88 children, have died from starvation in Gaza since October. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 28, 2025

Two prominent Israeli human rights groups, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, have declared that Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes genocide, marking the first time Israeli organisations have used such explicit language to describe Israel’s aggression.

“Nothing prepares you for the realisation that you are part of a society committing genocide. This is a deeply painful moment for us,” said B’Tselem Executive Director Yuli Novak on Monday. 

“As Israelis and Palestinians who live here and witness the reality every day, we have a duty to speak the truth as clearly as possible. Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians,” she said.

The reports accuse Israel of intentionally destroying Palestinian society in Gaza, including through what Physicians for Human Rights Israel called the “deliberate and systematic destruction” of the health care system.

The accusations come as Gaza faces a spiralling hunger crisis forced by Israel.

On the same day, the heads of five major Israeli universities sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to stop the starvation, warning of "catastrophic consequences" for civilians, especially infants.

“Like many Israelis, we are horrified by the scenes from Gaza, including infants dying every day from hunger and disease,” the letter read. 

It called on the government to condemn inflammatory rhetoric by Israeli ministers advocating for Gaza’s destruction, denial of food, and even use of nuclear weapons, warning such statements may constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Rising casualties due to famine

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 147 people, including 88 children, have died from starvation since October. Over 40,000 infants under age one are at risk of death due to the blockade on baby formula. 

UN agencies have warned that one in three Palestinians in Gaza has not eaten for days.

Israel’s military claims it has implemented limited airdrops and temporary pauses to allow aid delivery, but rights groups dismiss these as "false relief," noting that overland aid—key to sustained relief—remains blocked.

Thousands killed

The Israeli aggression, now in its 21st month, has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and displaced the entire population at least once. Gaza's infrastructure has been decimated.

The International Court of Justice has said it is “plausible” that Israel’s actions may violate the Genocide Convention, while the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Despite mounting international pressure, the Israeli government—backed by the US—continues to reject all accusations of genocide, saying it is targeting Hamas and working to free hostages.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
