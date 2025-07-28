Two prominent Israeli human rights groups, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, have declared that Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes genocide, marking the first time Israeli organisations have used such explicit language to describe Israel’s aggression.

“Nothing prepares you for the realisation that you are part of a society committing genocide. This is a deeply painful moment for us,” said B’Tselem Executive Director Yuli Novak on Monday.

“As Israelis and Palestinians who live here and witness the reality every day, we have a duty to speak the truth as clearly as possible. Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians,” she said.

The reports accuse Israel of intentionally destroying Palestinian society in Gaza, including through what Physicians for Human Rights Israel called the “deliberate and systematic destruction” of the health care system.

The accusations come as Gaza faces a spiralling hunger crisis forced by Israel.

On the same day, the heads of five major Israeli universities sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to stop the starvation, warning of "catastrophic consequences" for civilians, especially infants.

“Like many Israelis, we are horrified by the scenes from Gaza, including infants dying every day from hunger and disease,” the letter read.

It called on the government to condemn inflammatory rhetoric by Israeli ministers advocating for Gaza’s destruction, denial of food, and even use of nuclear weapons, warning such statements may constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Rising casualties due to famine