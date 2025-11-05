The South Korean intelligence agency claimed on Wednesday that North Korea is ready for its seventh nuclear test and could promptly carry it out if Kim Jong-un makes a decision, according to Yonhap News.

During a closed-door meeting of the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee, the Defence Intelligence Agency officials briefed the lawmakers and shared their assessment.

"If Kim makes a decision to conduct a nuclear test utilising the No. 3 tunnel at Punggye-ri, it can be carried out in a short time," Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Sun-won and opposition People Power Party's Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after the meeting.

Pyongyang appears to be intensifying efforts to secure nuclear materials and is setting up various types of facilities to manufacture nuclear warheads, according to the assessment.

North Korea last conducted an underground nuclear test in 2017.

According to the report, North Korea was also preparing to launch another spy satellite for high-resolution imagery.