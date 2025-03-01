WORLD
2 min read
Netanyahu orders army to 'prepare to defend' Druze in Syria’s Jaramana
This came in a new escalation by Netanyahu's government against the new administration in Syria, which is demanding an end to the ongoing Israeli violations of the country's sovereignty.
Netanyahu orders army to 'prepare to defend' Druze in Syria’s Jaramana
Jaramana, located approximately 60 kilometres (37.2 miles) from the Israeli border, is a diverse city, home to Druze, Christians, and both Sunni and Shia Muslims. / AA Archive
March 1, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the country's military to “prepare to defend” the Druze inhabitants of Jaramana city near Syria’s capital Damascus.

This came in a new escalation by Netanyahu's government against the new administration in Syria, which is demanding an end to the ongoing Israeli violations of the country's sovereignty.

Jaramana, located approximately 60 kilometres (37.2 miles) from the Israeli border, is a diverse city, home to Druze, Christians, and both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

A statement issued by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz’s office claimed that Jaramana is “currently under attack by the forces of the Syrian regime.”

If the Syrian administration “harms the Druze, it will be struck by us,” Katz added.

On Friday evening, the city experienced security tensions that resulted in the killing of a Syrian security officer by an armed militia linked to the former regime, known as "Jaramana Shield."

‘We have never asked for protection’

Recommended

Rabie Munzer, a member of the Jaramana Civil Action Group, rejected Israeli intervention in the city's events during televised remarks.

"We have lived in Jaramana for hundreds of years, and from anyone. What protects us is the Syrian social fabric, of which we consider ourselves an integral part,” he stated.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The next day, Ahmed Alsharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, who was appointed president on January 29, tasked Mohammed Al Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria’s transitional period.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

It also intensified air strikes targeting Syrian military positions across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan