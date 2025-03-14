POLITICS
2 min read
Armed groups involved in terrorism in Syria must be removed from equation: Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that it is essential for all armed elements involved in terror acts in Syria to be excluded from the equation and for people to return to normal life.
Armed groups involved in terrorism in Syria must be removed from equation: Fidan
“We do not believe any concessions have ever been made (to SDF) regarding attempts for autonomy or self-governance in Syria,” Fidan says. / Reuters
March 14, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has made statements on several regional issues, including the situation in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to tv100, a Turkish television channel regarding Syria, Fidan emphasised that “It is essential for all armed elements involved in terror acts in Syria to be excluded from the equation, people to return to normal life.“

“Our advice to the new Syrian government is to grant Syrian Kurds their rights; this is very important for Türkiye,” Fidan said.

“We do not believe any concessions have ever been made (to SDF) regarding attempts for autonomy or self-governance in Syria,” he added.

Recommended

Commenting on the difference of opinion on how to end the Ukraine war, Fidan said: "The start of the war in Ukraine divided parties, and its end is dividing them as well. Statements of Türkiye from the beginning are now being voiced by the US."

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said a group comprising the UK, some European countries and Türkiye could potentially establish its own sphere of influence in the region.

Fidan said: “It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region.”

Ankara has, from the beginning, called for an end to the over three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations. The approach has now been adopted by the US under President Donald Trump

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Court drops terror-linked charges in high-profile Mangione case
Gun violence continues to torment US as shootings in Minneapolis leave more than a dozen injured
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China