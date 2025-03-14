Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity and territorial integrity carry “fundamental” importance, also calling separatist approaches in the Balkan country “unacceptable.”

Erdogan made the remarks during a closed-door meeting with Denis Becirovic on Friday, the chair of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency, at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Presidential Office, said an official Turkish statement.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the meeting focused on recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as regional issues.

Erdogan said he is closely following the situation after a court ruling against Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb entity Republika Srpska (RS), and has also been in contact with regional leaders.

A Bosnian court last month sentenced Dodik to a year in prison and barred him from politics for six years for defying the authority of the top international official overseeing the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war.

Following the ruling, the RS National Assembly voted to ban state institutions – including the Supreme Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, the Prosecutor's Office, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) – from operating within the RS entity.