Deadly RSF shelling targets Sudan's El-Fasher, dozens dead
The assault follows the RSF's seizure of nearby Zamzam displacement camp, where up to one million people had sought refuge.
El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Paramilitary shelling on Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, killed more than 30 civilians and wounded dozens more, activists said.

The attack involved "heavy artillery shelling" and targeted the city's residential neighbourhoods, said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid across Sudan.

Since April 2023, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a brutal war.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, remains the last major city in the vast Darfur region that the paramilitary group has not conquered.

Last week, the Rapid Support Forces launched a renewed offensive on the city and two nearby displacement camps - Zamzam and Abu Shouk - killing over 400 and displacing some 400,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Millions at danger

In a bloody ground offensive, the RSF took control of Zamzam camp, where up to one million people were sheltering, according to aid sources.

Following the army's recapture of the capital Khartoum last month, the RSF has intensified efforts to seize El-Fasher, raising fears of a devastating urban battle and a new wave of displacement.

The war in Sudan, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million and created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has effectively divided the country into two parts, with the army holding the centre, east, and north, while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.

SOURCE:AFP
