Türkiye’s National Security Council was convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - its first meeting since the announcement of the dissolution of the PKK terrorist organisation earlier this month.

Assessing the recent developments in the goal of a "terror-free Türkiye," the council underlined its determination to closely monitor every stage of the dissolution process, said the council in a statement on Thursday.

From renewed focus on domestic security to growing ambitions as a peace broker across continents, the session marked a critical juncture in Ankara’s evolving role on the world stage.

Fight against terror

At the heart of Thursday’s session were updates on Türkiye’s long-running fight against what it calls existential threats to its national unity: the PKK terrorist organisation, its Syrian affiliates PYD/YPG, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) network behind the 2016 coup attempt, and Daesh.

Turkish forces, the council was told, have continued to strike deep into northern Syria and Iraq, targeting PYD/YPG positions in Afrin and Kobani, while tightening intelligence coordination with Baghdad.

Meanwhile, prosecutions against suspected FETO members remain active in Turkish courts.

The council members praised the “determination, perseverance, and success” of the country’s security forces and pledged close oversight of ongoing operations.

The message was clear: while major offensives may have subsided, vigilance remains non-negotiable.

A war-torn neighbour, a fragile opportunity

The meeting also discussed the developments in Syria.

The council reiterated Ankara’s support for the Syrian government’s efforts to restore national control, expressing cautious optimism about international calls to lift economic sanctions.