Armed gangs have tightened their grip on Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, UN officials warned, saying it is possible a "total collapse" of state presence in the city could occur.

"We have continued to witness a sharp erosion of state authority and the rule of law. Brutal gang violence affects every aspect of public and private life," , Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Despite "their best efforts," local police and a Kenya-led multinational support mission have been unable to make headway in restoring state authority, he said.

Haiti – the poorest country in the Americas – has suffered from political instability for decades and over the past year has seen soaring violence by armed groups.

"Without increased action by the international community, the total collapse of state presence in the capital could become a very real scenario," Jenca said.

"The options we have on the table now will be considerably less costly and complex than if there is a total collapse of state presence," he said, referring to the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's proposal to create a UN mission to provide logistical support for the Kenya-led force.

Violent armed gangs now have some 90 percent of Port-au-Prince under their grip, said Ghada Waly, director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The previous assessment was 85 percent.