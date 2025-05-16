The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, marks the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their land in 1948 — a turning point driven by the UN’s 1947 partition plan and escalating Zionist attacks.



After the UN approved the plan, giving 56% of the land to the Jewish minority despite strong Arab opposition,

Zionist militias carried out violent massacres, targeting villages to drive Palestinians out.

On May 14, 1948, Zionist leaders declared the establishment of Israel on stolen Palestinian land.

The next day, the US recognised the new state, legitimising what Palestinians saw as a campaign of dispossession.

By mid-1948, 75% of Palestinians had been forcibly expelled or fled in fear.