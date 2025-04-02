The Indian government presented a bill in parliament proposing changes in the management of Muslim land endowments, with a representative body saying it will challenge the "black law" in court.

Waqf refers to land or property endowed by a Muslim for religious, educational, or charitable purposes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.

The changes, if adopted, would add non-Muslim members in boards that manage waqf land endowments, and enable the government to determine ownership of disputed properties.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a leading Muslim organisation in India, rejected the bill, terming it a “discriminatory, communally motivated, and a blatant infringement on the constitutional rights of Muslim Citizens,” and said it would approach the court over the matter.

The proposed move will erode Waqf board autonomy, the organisation said, calling on citizens to hit the streets if the bill is passed in the parliament.

Outrage and disapproval