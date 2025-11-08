TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan meets Sharif, urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to uphold ceasefire
In meeting with Pakistan’s premier, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also underscored importance of preserving ceasefire in Gaza, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate says.
Erdogan meets Sharif, urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to uphold ceasefire
Turkish President Erdogan meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the Victory Day ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 8, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
November 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” a directorate statement said.

He also expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye’s auspices will yield results toward lasting stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan and affirmed that Ankara will continue to contribute to this process.

Erdogan further said that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.

RECOMMENDED

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the ceasefire in Gaza and underscored the need to follow up on the issue within the framework of the UN.

Erdogan and Sharif were in Baku to attend Azerbaijan's Victory Day ceremony earlier in the day on November 8.

They witnessed a military parade as part of the Victory Day celebration.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida