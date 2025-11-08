Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said that Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” a directorate statement said.

He also expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye’s auspices will yield results toward lasting stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan and affirmed that Ankara will continue to contribute to this process.

Erdogan further said that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.