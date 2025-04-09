A prominent American academic was detained on Tuesday and charged with insulting Thailand's monarchy, his lawyer has said, in a rare case of a foreign national falling foul to the kingdom's strict lese-majeste law.

Paul Chambers, who has spent more than a decade teaching Southeast Asia politics in Thailand, is in pre-trial detention awaiting a decision on his bail request, lawyer Wannaphat Jenroumjit said.

"He denied the charge," Wannaphat said.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family are protected from criticism by the lese-majeste law, with each offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

The Thai military filed a complaint earlier this year against Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in northern Thailand, over an article linked to an online discussion.

He was informed of the charge last week and told to report to a police station in the northern Phitsanulok province on Tuesday to formally respond.

"We have to check all details, but the defendant said he didn't do it, and I believe the law will protect him," Wannaphat said.

US is ‘alarmed’

The US State Department said in a statement it was "alarmed" by the arrest and said it "takes its responsibility to assist US citizens abroad seriously."