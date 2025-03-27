Israeli forces kill at least 103 Palestinians and injure 223 others every day in attacks in Gaza, a Geneva-based rights group said.

“Since resuming its genocidal war on Gaza on 18 March, Israel has been killing at least 103 Palestinians and injuring 223 more every day,” the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on Thursday.

“Additionally, it never stopped employing other genocide tactics prior to 18 March and has imposed lethal living conditions since 7 October 2023 designed to eradicate the Palestinian population in the Strip, including starvation and the tightening of its illegal blockade.”

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

The assault came as Tel Aviv continued to close Gaza’s border crossings, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and food supplies to the territory’s 2.4 million population.

“The Israeli occupation army also continues to bomb homes with occupants still inside, killing large numbers of people,” the rights group said.

“Without any military justification, the Israeli occupation army has committed the crime of targeting homes – or what is left of them – every day, including targeting tents where civilians have sought safety following almost 18 months of genocide,” it said.

“This is a clear component of a systematic Israeli policy that aims to kill Palestinians, ruin their lives, and impose a horrific reality that makes it impossible to survive.”

Inhumane conflict

The Euro-Med Monitor cited testimonies that Palestinian civilians were shot dead by Israeli forces while trying to escape, leaving their bodies lying in the streets.