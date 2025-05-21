The Israeli army has killed at least 54 more Palestinians in relentless attacks on homes across war-devastated Gaza, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that 12 Palestinians lost their lives when fighter jets struck two homes in the northern town of Jabalia.

Seven more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the same town, the source said.

Medics said another drone strike left six Palestinians dead in Gaza City.

Five others were killed, including three children, and 10 were injured in an Israeli air strike on another home in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, another medical source said.

Two children were also killed in another strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said that Israeli forces shelled the facility’s third floor in the Tal al-Zaatar neighbourhood of the Jabalia refugee camp.

Few removed from the rubble