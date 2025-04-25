BIZTECH
EU slaps Apple with $570M fine, Meta with $226M over digital law violations
In its first major enforcement under the new Digital Markets Act, the EU has fined Apple and Meta nearly $800 million for practices deemed anti-competitive, as Brussels moves to rein in the power of digital “gatekeepers” and boost consumer choices.
The Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris. The EU has fined Apple and Meta under its new Digital Markets Act — the first major actions against Big Tech under the law. / Reuters
April 25, 2025

The European Union (EU) has levied huge fines against American tech giants Apple and Meta, marking the first enforcement actions under its newly enacted Digital Markets Act.

The landmark move signals a tougher stance on big tech’s dominance in the digital economy. Apple was fined €500 million ($570 million) for preventing app developers from directing users to cheaper purchasing options outside its App Store ecosystem.

Meta received a €200 million ($226 million) penalty for requiring Instagram and Facebook users to choose between seeing targeted ads or paying to avoid them—a practice the EU deemed coercive and in violation of user choice.

The Digital Markets Act, which came into effect earlier this year, aims to increase consumer choice and level the playing field in the EU’s digital economy by curbing the market power of so-called “gatekeeper” companies.

The fines, which were initially expected in March, were reportedly delayed due to escalating trade tensions with the US under President Donald Trump. Despite the delay, Brussels has pushed ahead, sending a clear message about its commitment to digital regulation.

Apple criticised the decision, accusing the EU of “unfairly targeting” the company. "We have spent hundreds of thousands of engineering hours and made dozens of changes to comply with this law,” the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Meta also pushed back, with Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan claiming the EU is “attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards”.

The fines are likely to heighten tensions between the EU and Silicon Valley, as regulators on both sides of the Atlantic grapple with how to rein in the power of the world’s largest tech firms.

