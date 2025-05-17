WORLD
Arab League demands urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating talks besides other regional issues.
Arab leaders attend the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, May 17, 2025. / Reuters
May 17, 2025

The 34th Arab League Summit has called for the “urgent and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in Syria.

"We urge the international community, especially influential nations, to fulfil their moral and legal responsibilities by exerting pressure to end the bloodshed and to ensure the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected areas in Gaza," the summit's final statement on Saturday read.

The Arab leaders further condemned “the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, violations of its sovereignty, and attempts to undermine and destroy its national capabilities. We call upon the international community and the UN Security Council to apply pressure to halt these attacks and to respect the sovereignty of nations.”​​​​​​​

The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating the talks, besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

