Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains committed to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, despite Trump's harsh rhetoric.
The Kremlin says Russia aims to achieve its clear goals in Ukraine. / Reuters
July 20, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to move toward a peace settlement for Ukraine, but Moscow’s main objective is to achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television in a clip published on Sunday.

Peskov said that the world was now accustomed to US President Donald Trump's sometimes “harsh” rhetoric but pointed out that Trump had also underscored in comments on Russia that he would continue to search for a peace deal.

“President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov said told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear,” Peskov said.

On Monday, Trump announced a tougher stance on Russia, pledging a new wave of military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot missile defence systems. He also gave Russia a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face additional sanctions.

Separately, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Bila Hora in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, state-run RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

SOURCE:Reuters
