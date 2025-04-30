Türkiye welcomes US President Donald Trump's attitude that "takes into account its sensitivities," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding they understand each other as two leaders on the Syria issue.

"I believe my friend Trump and I will bring very different momentum" to US-Türkiye relations in days to come, Erdogan noted as he returned from a visit to Italy.

The Turkish president noted that he will meet with US President Trump face-to-face at the first opportunity, adding that their phone conversation was "quite cordial, productive, and friendly."

“The relations between the two countries are deep-rooted. There are many topics to discuss and steps to take. Therefore, our ministries are continuing their work for the meeting that will shape the course of Türkiye-US relations,” he added.

Türkiye supports Trump's vision for the Russia-Ukraine war, the president said, adding: "On Syria, we can see that both of us understand each other as leaders. Of course, we will continue to seek reasonable compromises in areas where we may disagree.

“We believe that dialogue and diplomacy can help us overcome issues perceived as risks by various circles," he added.

Cooperation with Italy

On bilateral ties with Italy, he highlighted that Ankara and Rome are exploring cooperation not only in the defence industry but also in high-tech sectors such as aviation and space.

Reciprocal technology transfers between the two countries will strengthen Türkiye's domestic defence industry and provide Italy with new perspectives and energy, Erdogan added.

The president said that during his meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, he expressed Ankara's expectation that Rome would support Türkiye’s EU membership bid with concrete contributions.

He added that he had underlined Türkiye’s critical importance for Europe’s economic and military security, “at a time when the European Security Architecture is being intensely debated.”

Türkiye and Italy had agreed to continue their work in close coordination on these matters, he added. The meetings also addressed regional and global issues, he said, adding that he expects Italy to provide "stronger support" for a return to a ceasefire in Gaza, recognition of the State of Palestine, and relief from the humanitarian catastrophe.