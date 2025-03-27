More than 180 Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in a single day amid a deadly onslaught on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“Over 180 children were reportedly killed in a single day in Gaza,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN agency, however, did not specify when exactly the children were killed.

“If the ceasefire is not restored, large-scale loss of life continues,” it warned.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

The UN estimated that around 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced again since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

“Families in Gaza are being forced to flee in search of safety once again,” UNRWA said.

“At the same time, the ongoing siege is worsening the humanitarian crisis. Civilians must be respected and protected. At all times. Everywhere.”