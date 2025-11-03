Two young Palestinians were killed in an attack by illegal Israeli settlers and Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to official media.

Ahmed Rubhi al-Atrash, 19, was shot in the head at close range by an illegal settler at the northern entrance to Hebron, WAFA news agency reported on Monday.

Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent paramedics from reaching al-Atrash, who was left bleeding on the ground until he died, witnesses told the agency.

His body was later taken away after his family was called to identify him.

In a separate incident, the Health Ministry said 17-year-old Jamil Atef Hannani died from critical wounds he sustained Sunday evening when Israeli forces opened fire during an incursion into the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.