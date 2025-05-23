Noted filmmaker Nadav Lapid has said his new film "Yes” about a musician asked to rewrite the Israeli national anthem is a response to his country's "blindness" to suffering in besieged Gaza where Israel has been carrying out genocide since October 2023.

Lapid has previously dissected his country's ills in "Synonyms", which won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2019, and "Ahed's Knee" (2021).

In "Yes", he portrays a society buried under its own "dark side" since Hamas raided military sites and settlements in Israel on October 7, 2023.

"Blindness in Israel is unfortunately a fairly collective illness," the 50-year-old director told the AFP news agency at the Cannes festival where "Yes" premiered on Thursday.

Over nearly two and a half hours, it follows a musician named Y, who is commissioned by the authorities to rewrite the Israeli national anthem into a propaganda piece calling for the eradication of Palestinians.

"The great Israeli fantasy... of waking up one day to find the Palestinians gone has become a political programme," he said.

He added that "very few people are standing up to say that what is happening in Gaza is unbearable" and that there is "a kind of consensus about the superiority of Israeli lives over Palestinian lives".

Open letter against genocide

In one scene, Y and his wife (Shai Goldman) continue feeding their baby while glancing indifferently at their phones, which display notifications of new deadly airstrikes in Gaza.

In another, a small crowd gathers on a rooftop to dance joyfully to the sound of fighter jets overhead.

On the eve of the Cannes festival, Lapid was among more than 380 film figures, including major Hollywood actors, to sign an open letter condemning the film industry's silence on what it called "genocide" in Gaza.

Lapid said he had to overcome numerous obstacles before starting the film, which was carried out in "guerrilla mode" as the Israeli war in Gaza was under way.

Technicians and actors pulled out, and some backers chose not to get involved.

"I was told people no longer make political films on these subjects. They no longer want films for or against" the war, said the director.