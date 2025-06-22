ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Trump threatens more strikes if Iran does not make peace 'quickly'
US president calls Iran "the bully of the Middle East", warning Tehran "must make peace" or face greater attacks.
Trump threatens more strikes if Iran does not make peace 'quickly'
Trump threatens Tehran over potential retaliation against US, saying Iran has choice between "peace or tragedy". / AP
June 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran against any retaliation, saying US "will go after" other targets in Iran after strikes that he said "obliterated" Iranian nuclear sites.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House early on Sunday.

"A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise," Trump said.

Recommended

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," he added.

Trump called the US strikes "a spectacular military success." He added: "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

The US President called Iran "the bully of the Middle East", saying Tehran "must now make peace".

"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'