Russia said its forces reclaimed five settlements in the Kursk region, which had been captured by Ukraine during last year’s incursion.

"Units of the Sever (North) group of forces liberated 12 settlements during the offensive: Cossack Village, First Knyazhy, Second Knyazhy, Zamostye and Mirny," the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The military service also claimed that its forces captured the city centre of Sudzha and continued advancing in several districts of the city.

"Units of the Sever (North) group of forces liberated 12 settlements during the offensive: Agronomist, Bogdanovka, Bondarevka, Dmitryukov, Zazulevka, Ivashkovsky, Kolmakov, Kubatkin, Martynovka, Mikhaylovka, Pravda, and Yuzhny," the ministry said.

The military service also claimed that over the past day, Russian forces had retaken more than 100 square kilometres (38.6 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region.