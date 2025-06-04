Several Danish media outlets have run pro-Israel advertisements via Google Ads, including a video targeting an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, state-run broadcaster DR reported Wednesday.

Media organizations involved include Danish outlets Jysk-Fynske Medier, JP/Politikens Hus, Aller Media and Berlingske Media.

Academics called the ads “propaganda” and raised concerns about their potential impact on public opinion.

“This is very clear Israeli propaganda. There is no doubt about that,” Associate Professor Jakob Bak Kristensen told DR.

“There is no complexity, and none of the atrocities occurring in Gaza are mentioned. It’s completely cut off,” he added.

Thomas Ploug, a professor of applied ethics at Aalborg University, also criticized the campaign.