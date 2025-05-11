WORLD
Eight killed, 16 injured in South Africa road crash
Four people were critically injured, and 12 were seriously hurt in a collision between a truck, and a passenger vehicle.
Eight people have been killed and 16 others injured in a road crash involving a truck and a vehicle carrying passengers in South Africa, according to local media. / Arrive Alive
May 11, 2025

Eight people have been killed and 16 others injured in a road crash involving a truck and a vehicle carrying passengers in South Africa, according to local media.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the collision on Sunday on the N2 highway near Empangeni, a town in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, where paramedics found eight people dead at the scene, the local road safety website Arrive Alive reported.

Four people were critically injured and 12 were seriously hurt. All victims were treated at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals for further care.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by local authorities.

