US President Donald Trump has said that Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, while the app's future in the country faces uncertainty.

TikTok is facing down a US law that ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned in the United States.

Asked late on Monday if Microsoft was in discussion for acquiring TikTok, Trump told reporters: "I would say yes."

"There's a lot of interest in TikTok, there's great interest in TikTok," he added aboard Air Force One.

He noted that a "bidding war" would also be a good development.

A law banning the video-sharing platform took effect January 19 over concerns that the Chinese government could exploit it to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion.

But Trump has suspended its implementation for two and a half months, seeking a solution with Beijing.

'Make a deal'