Israel has gutted the main auditorium of the Islamic University of Gaza and burnt it out. Giant holes have been blasted through its blackened walls. The banks of seats are mangled and twisted.

Now, the stage, once the scene of joyous graduation ceremonies, is crowded with tents of the displaced. The campus has become a refuge for hundreds of families in northern Gaza since Israel broke a ceasefire in March and relaunched the war.

Manal Zaanin, a mother of six, has converted a filing cabinet into a makeshift oven to bake pita bread, which she sells to other families. Her children and other relatives lay out the dough on mattresses in one of the classrooms.

Families pool their resources to buy fuel for tractors to bring in large containers of water. A makeshift market has been set up under the archway of the main gate.

Their struggle to survive has worsened because Israel has cut off the entry of food, fuel, medicine and all other goods into Gaza for more than a month, straining the limited supplies of aid agencies on which nearly the entire population relies.

One of the territory’s largest, the Islamic University of Gaza, had some 17,000 students before the war, studying everything from medicine and chemistry to literature and commerce.