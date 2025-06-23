WAR ON GAZA
Spain pushes EU to cut trade, halt arms to Israel over Gaza offensive
While 17 member states back reviewing the agreement, Germany and Italy oppose suspending it, revealing a divide within the bloc over how to respond to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Albares emphasised the need for Europe to uphold its founding principles. / Reuters
June 23, 2025

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called for immediate action from the European Union, urging the suspension of the EU-Israel trade agreement and a ban on arms sales to Israel, citing human rights concerns.

“This is the time for action, and if the Association Agreement is based on human rights, it's the most normal thing that we suspend the Association Agreement immediately today, and that we move forward,” Albares told reporters on Monday ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“That’s why I will ask for the suspension of the Association Agreement, an embargo on selling weapons to Israel, and the list of people that are being sanctioned to everyone who wants to be a spoiler of the two-state solution,” he added.

Albares emphasised the need for Europe to uphold its founding principles.

“So today is just a day to acknowledge what we all knew since many months ago, there are violations of human rights at today's above all, the day of action. Anything else would be a failure for the EU,” he said.

EU ministers to weigh Israel’s actions in Gaza

The bloc’s foreign ministers are meeting to discuss whether Israel’s actions in Gaza violate the terms of its trade agreement with the EU.

A formal request to review the agreement came from the Netherlands and was backed by 17 of the bloc’s 27 member states. However, Spain and Ireland first called for the review in February 2024.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said that she expects the EU to take clear measures on Israel.

"The EU must recognise Israel's human rights violations and act accordingly,” she told reporters.

Fajon warned that developments elsewhere in the Middle East must not eclipse the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or the war in Ukraine, stressing that Gaza remains in an extremely critical condition, with Israel blocking essential humanitarian supplies such as water and food.

“Slovenia wants the EU to take clear measures, which could include trade sanctions or freezing the agreement,” she said. “It should also be clearly stated that obstacles to humanitarian aid must be removed, the illegal occupation must end, and Israel must respect court rulings and international law."

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard echoed that concern, saying the situation in Gaza must not be forgotten.

"People are suffering and we cannot just be bystanders,” she said.

However, the foreign ministers of Germany and Italy told journalists ahead of Monday’s meeting that they did not support suspending the trade agreement.

SOURCE:AA
