Xi's joke about phone security draws laughter from South Korean president
China's Xi Jinping and South Korea's Lee Jae-myung share laughter after Xi jokes about smartphone spying, a rare moment of levity during the Chinese leader’s visit.
Xi’s comment about a “backdoor” in the phones surprised audiences and media alike. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

Chinese president Xi Jinping joked about spying on South Korea's president as he gifted him a pair of smartphones, telling him to "check if there is a backdoor" in a rare jest from the Chinese leader that made headlines in Seoul.

The lighthearted exchange took place on Saturday in the city of Gyeongju, when Xi and President Lee Jae-myung presented gifts to each other on the sidelines of an APEC summit, marking Xi's first visit to South Korea in more than a decade.

Xi presented two Xiaomi smartphones with Korean-made displays to Lee, who quipped, "Is the communication line secure?" drawing laughter from Xi.

Pointing at the devices, Xi replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to pre-installed software that could allow third-party monitoring, prompting laughter and applause from Lee.

The brief banter sparked heavy media interest over the weekend, as Xi is rarely seen making jokes, much less about espionage.

"Xi bursts into laughter after Lee jokes about the security of Xiaomi Phones," a headline in the Seoul Shinmun daily on Monday read.

The moment of levity underscored how the two leaders had grown closer during a series of encounters over two days, Lee's spokesperson Kim Nam-jun told AFP.

"From welcoming ceremonies and gift exchanges to a banquet and cultural performances, both leaders had multiple opportunities to engage and build personal chemistry," he said.

"If it weren't for such chemistry, that kind of joke would not have been possible."

SOURCE:AFP
