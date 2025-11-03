Chinese president Xi Jinping joked about spying on South Korea's president as he gifted him a pair of smartphones, telling him to "check if there is a backdoor" in a rare jest from the Chinese leader that made headlines in Seoul.

The lighthearted exchange took place on Saturday in the city of Gyeongju, when Xi and President Lee Jae-myung presented gifts to each other on the sidelines of an APEC summit, marking Xi's first visit to South Korea in more than a decade.

Xi presented two Xiaomi smartphones with Korean-made displays to Lee, who quipped, "Is the communication line secure?" drawing laughter from Xi.

Pointing at the devices, Xi replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to pre-installed software that could allow third-party monitoring, prompting laughter and applause from Lee.

The brief banter sparked heavy media interest over the weekend, as Xi is rarely seen making jokes, much less about espionage.