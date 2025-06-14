Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

During the conversation on Saturday, President Erdogan warned that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, poses the "biggest threat to the stability and security of the region".

He said this had been demonstrated once again through Israel's recent attack on Iran.

Erdogan emphasised that Israel must be stopped in order to reduce tensions. He also criticised the international community for "turning a blind eye to the occupation and genocide in Palestine", saying this silence has emboldened Israel's "lawless and aggressive" actions.