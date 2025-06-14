TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
The Turkish president warns the region can not bear another crisis, stressing that a full-scale war could trigger waves of irregular migration.
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Turkish President Erdogan says Israel's strike on Iran is an attempt to undermine peace efforts. / AA
June 14, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and global issues, according to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

During the conversation on Saturday, President Erdogan warned that Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, poses the "biggest threat to the stability and security of the region".

He said this had been demonstrated once again through Israel's recent attack on Iran.

Erdogan emphasised that Israel must be stopped in order to reduce tensions. He also criticised the international community for "turning a blind eye to the occupation and genocide in Palestine", saying this silence has emboldened Israel's "lawless and aggressive" actions.

Recommended

The Turkish president further said that Israel's strike on Iran—amid ongoing nuclear reconciliation talks between the US and Iran—was an attempt to undermine peace efforts.

The attack, he said, had caused nuclear leaks and once again highlighted Israel's "irresponsible threat to regional and global security".

Erdogan warned that the region could not bear another crisis, stressing that a full-scale war could trigger waves of irregular migration and that the nuclear dispute should be addressed through continued negotiations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh