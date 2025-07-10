Rescuers pulled three more crew members and a security guard alive from the Red Sea on Thursday, maritime security sources said, a day after Yemen’s Houthi group sank the Greek ship Eternity C and said they were holding some of the crew still missing.

The people found on Thursday had spent more than 48 hours in the water. Another 11 people are still missing.

“This fills us with more courage to continue to search for those missing, as the Greek vessel operator requested, and shows that our search plan was correct,” said Nikos Georgopoulos, an official at the Greece-based maritime risk firm Diaplous.

Related TRT Global - US-Houthi ceasefire offers Yemen a breather, but Israeli strikes undermine fragile calm

Eternity C is the second Greek bulk carrier sunk this week by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. The attacks, which Houthis say are an act of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, have ended months of calm in the area.

The United States’ Mission in Yemen has accused the Houthis of kidnapping crew members and has called for their immediate release.