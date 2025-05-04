Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on May 7-10 and join his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at commemorations of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said.

The visit coincides with heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over swingeing US trade tariffs and Putin's order for a three-day truce in Ukraine, to coincide with Russia's World War II Victory Day on May 9.

Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits partnership" weeks before Putin announced his Ukraine offensive in February 2022, and the two countries have since expanded their trade and military ties in an alliance that has worried the West.

The Russian president's office on Sunday said Xi would hold bilateral talks with Putin on "developing partnerships and strategic ties" and on "issues on the international and regional agenda".

"The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents," it added.

In an interview with state television aired on Sunday, Putin said Russia's and China's interests were "aligned".

"They are truly strategic in nature, profound," Putin said of relations with Beijing.

Putin has ordered a temporary halt in fighting in neighbouring Ukraine from May 8 to 10, a move which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed as theatrics.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year conflict, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Zelenskyy in April accused China of supplying arms to Russia, and alleged Beijing knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces.