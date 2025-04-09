The second round of the talks between the US and Russia started in Istanbul.

A US delegation arrived at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul at 9.45 am local time (0645 GMT) on Thursday for talks to normalise embassy operations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that delegations will meet for a second round of talks in Istanbul to address efforts to "further stabilise the operations of their bilateral missions."

Stating that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda," she stressed that issues related to Ukraine are "absolutely not on the agenda."