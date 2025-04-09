TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Second round of Russia-US talks begins in Istanbul
US State Department spokesperson announces start of second round of talks in Istanbul to address efforts to "further stabilise the operations of their bilateral missions."
Second round of Russia-US talks begins in Istanbul
Many Turkish and foreign press members are seen as a US delegation arrives at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul at 9.45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) for talks to normalize embassy operations between the two countries in Istanbul, Türkiye. / AA
April 9, 2025

The second round of the talks between the US and Russia started in Istanbul.

A US delegation arrived at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul at 9.45 am local time (0645 GMT) on Thursday for talks to normalise embassy operations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that delegations will meet for a second round of talks in Istanbul to address efforts to "further stabilise the operations of their bilateral missions."

Stating that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda," she stressed that issues related to Ukraine are "absolutely not on the agenda."

Recommended

The talks, taking place at the residence of the Russian consul general in Istanbul, are expected to last several hours but are unlikely to be as long as the previous round, which lasted more than six hours.

The Russian delegation will be led by Russia's Ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter.

Ahead of the meeting, Darchiev announced that some progress had already been made on several issues.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit