Billionaire Elon Musk has said that the US needs another political party to represent the majority of Americans, while President Donald Trump brushed off talks with his once-close ally as the feud between the two mounts further.

Musk on Friday suggested that the US needed a new political party to represent what he claims to be "80 percent" of Americans in the middle.

"The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!" Musk said on his social media platform X.

"And exactly 80% of people agree… This is fate."

Musk's statement was in a quoted retweet of a poll he posted on June 5, asking whether or not the US needs a new political party.

About 5.6 million people voted in the poll, and the final results were that 80.4 percent were in favour of having a new party in the US.

In a follow-up retweet of the same poll, Musk said "The America Party", likely in reference to the said party.