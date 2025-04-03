WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel plans to establish a new "security corridor"
Tel Aviv further fragments Gaza
Israel plans to establish a new "security corridor"
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
April 3, 2025

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli military would seize control of the so-called “Morag Corridor” in Gaza, mirroring its control of the Philadelphi Corridor and further cutting off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of the Palestinian enclave.

  • “Morag Corridor” named after a former illegal Israeli settlement evacuated in 2005.

  • Located between Khan Younis and Rafah.

  • Severs Rafah from the rest of Gaza, over 60% of which is now a "no-go" zone due to Israeli evacuation orders.

Recommended

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers