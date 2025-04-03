Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli military would seize control of the so-called “Morag Corridor” in Gaza, mirroring its control of the Philadelphi Corridor and further cutting off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of the Palestinian enclave.

“Morag Corridor” named after a former illegal Israeli settlement evacuated in 2005.

Located between Khan Younis and Rafah.

Severs Rafah from the rest of Gaza, over 60% of which is now a "no-go" zone due to Israeli evacuation orders.