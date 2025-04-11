Hundreds of thousands of Gaza City residents have lost their only source of clean water in the past week after supplies from Israel's water utility were cut by the Israeli army's renewed offensive, municipal authorities in the territory said.

Many now have to walk, sometimes for miles, to get a small water fill after the Israeli military's bombardment and ground offensive in the Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood damaged the pipeline operated by state-owned Mekorot.

"Since morning, I have been waiting for water," said 42-year-old Gaza woman Faten Nassar. "There are no stations and no trucks coming. There is no water. The crossings are closed.

God willing, the war will end safely and peacefully."

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel ordered Shejaiya residents to evacuate last week as it launched an offensive that has seen several districts bombed.

Mekorot's pipeline had been supplying 70 percent of Gaza City's water since the destruction of most of its wells during the war, municipal authorities say.

"The situation is very difficult and things are getting more complicated, especially when it comes to people's daily lives and their daily water needs, whether for cleaning, disinfecting, and even cooking and drinking," said Husni Mhana, the municipality's spokesperson.

"We are now living in a real thirst crisis in Gaza City, and we could face a difficult reality in the coming days if the situation remains the same."

Worsening water crisis

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become internally displaced by the war, with many making daily trips on foot to fill plastic containers with water from the few wells still functioning in remoter areas - and even these do not guarantee clean supplies.

Water for drinking, cooking and washing has increasingly become a luxury for Gaza residents following the start of the Israeli brutal war on the tiny Palestinian enclave in October 2023.

Since then, more than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israel, Palestinian authorities have said.