Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday rebuked opposition Polish politicians for supporting verbal attacks made by US politicians on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the weekend.

The spat between US and Polish officials started with US billionaire Elon Musk's X post on Sunday.

The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and owner of SpaceX, which provides internet via Starlink satellites, Musk said: "My Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army.



If I turn it off, the entire front (of Ukraine in the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war) will collapse."

Sikorski responded: "Starlink for Ukraine is financed by the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs at a cost of about $50 million per year. Leaving aside the ethics of threatening the victim of aggression, if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable supplier, we will be forced to look for other suppliers."

Politicians from the opposition party came out supporting the US administration after Musk told Sikorski on X: "Be quiet, little man.



You pay a small part of the costs. And there is no replacement for Starlink."