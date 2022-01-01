A chemical tanker and container ship collided off the northeastern coast of England causing a huge fire on at least one of the vessels and leading to numerous casualties.

Authorities mounted an emergency response, and the coastguard agency said on Monday that a helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft, lifeboats and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability had all been called to the incident to help.

Thirty-two casualties have been brought ashore with ambulances waiting to take them to hospital in the port town of Grimsby, the chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East said via email.



It was not clear how severe their condition was.

The vessels involved are the US-flagged chemical tanker Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong, according to shipping industry sources.

The BBC cited the chief executive of Stena Bulk, Erik Hanell, as confirming that all the crew on the tanker had been accounted for.

Television images from the BBC showed at least one vessel ablaze with clouds of black smoke billowing into a grey sky.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a lifeboat service working on the emergency response, said: "There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships."

