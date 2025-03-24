Egypt has put forward a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal, security sources told Reuters, as Palestinian health authorities said Israeli strikes have killed at least 65 people in the enclave in the past 24 hours.

The proposal, made last week, follows an escalation in violence after Israel resumed air and ground attacks in Gaza, effectively ending two months of relative calm.

Health officials said Israel has killed nearly 700 Palestinians since it resumed its attacks, including at least 400 women and children.

Hamas said several of its senior political and security officials had also been killed.

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week, two security sources said.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, with 24 of them thought to be still alive.

Both the United States and Hamas agreed to the proposal, the security sources said, but Israel has not yet responded.

A Hamas official didn't confirm the proposed offer, but told Reuters that "several proposals are being discussed with the mediators to bridge the gap and to resume negotiations to reach common ground that would pave the way to start the second phase of the agreement."

Timetable for withdrawal

The sources said the Egyptian proposal also includes a timeline for Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza, backed by US guarantees, in exchange for the hostages' release.