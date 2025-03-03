A former Iranian foreign minister who was key to the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers reportedly tendered his resignation on Monday from the government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, caving in to pressure from hard-liners.

The resignation of Mohammad Javad Zarif signalled Tehran's rapid retreat from its outreach to the West as US President Donald Trump intensifies sanctions on the country.

Zarif has served as vice president to Pezeshkian and has long been a target of hard-liners within the country's theocracy. He had tried to resign once before and it remained unclear whether Pezeshkian accepted his attempt to leave the government this time.

The development comes after Iran's parliament on Sunday impeached Finance Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati, who once ran for the presidency signaling he'd be willing to talk to the US president directly.

While lawmakers focused on their criticism of Hemmati over Iran's plummeting rial currency, his removal also underscored the danger faced by Pezeshkian, who won the election last year promising to reach out to the West to get sanctions lifted.

“Pezeshkian may have worse days ahead,” warned Mohmmad Ebrahim Ansari Lari, a reformist and a political analyst.

A new resignation from Zarif

The state-run IRNA news agency reported on Monday that Zarif handed in his resignation to Pezeshkian late the previous night, though it was unclear if the president accepted it.

It marked the second time Zarif has attempted to resign as Pezeshkian's vice president for strategic affairs.

Writing on the social platform X, Zarif said he met Sunday with the head of the country's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

“Referring to the country’s conditions, he recommended that I return to university to prevent further pressure on the government,” Zarif wrote. "I immediately accepted.”