Israel is running low on its supply of Arrow interceptors, a key defence against long-range ballistic missiles from Iran if the current conflict continues, a US official has said.

Since the conflict intensified in June, the Pentagon has deployed additional missile defences to the region, but concerns are now growing over the rapid depletion of US interceptor supplies, the US official told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Washington has long been aware of the strain on defence systems and has reinforced Israel’s defences by land, sea, and air.

“Neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day,” Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the WSJ.

Israel Aerospace Industries, the manufacturer of Arrow interceptors, declined to comment on the reported shortage.

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said that it is prepared to handle any scenario.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on matters related to munitions,” the Israeli army said.