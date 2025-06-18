ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Israel faces shortage of interceptors amid Iran tensions: US official tells WSJ
Since June, the Pentagon has boosted missile defences in the region, and now there is a rising concern about depleting US interceptor supplies to Israel.
Iran accelerates its missile production capabilities amid depleting Israeli missiles / Reuters
June 18, 2025

Israel is running low on its supply of Arrow interceptors, a key defence against long-range ballistic missiles from Iran if the current conflict continues, a US official has said.

Since the conflict intensified in June, the Pentagon has deployed additional missile defences to the region, but concerns are now growing over the rapid depletion of US interceptor supplies, the US official told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Washington has long been aware of the strain on defence systems and has reinforced Israel’s defences by land, sea, and air.

“Neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day,” Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the WSJ.

Israel Aerospace Industries, the manufacturer of Arrow interceptors, declined to comment on the reported shortage.

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said that it is prepared to handle any scenario.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on matters related to munitions,” the Israeli army said.

Iran’s missile capabilities

Tehran has rearmed its missile production as Israel initiated direct strikes on Iranian strategic and nuclear assets on its soil.

Dan Caldwell, former senior adviser to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, estimates that Iran possesses close to 2,000 missiles capable of striking Israel.

Iran earlier revealed ten new types of missiles with various range capabilities. However, the exact number and range of these missiles remain unclear.

US intelligence said in 2024 that Iran holds the region’s “largest ballistic missile arsenal” and is improving its accuracy and lethality.

During a parade in 2013, Iran showcased missiles capable of travelling over 2,000 kilometres.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
