WORLD
2 min read
Spain and Portugal race to restore power after massive outage across Iberian Peninsula
Electricity goes out across Portugal, Spain, and Andorra – a microstate between Spain and France – around midday on Monday, also affecting parts of France.
Spain and Portugal race to restore power after massive outage across Iberian Peninsula
Spanish daily El Pais reports significant disruptions to travel, with airports, trains, metros and traffic lights affected by the blackout. / Reuters
April 28, 2025

Spain's grid operator has restored electricity supplies to about half of the country after a huge power outage brought the Iberian Peninsula to a standstill on Monday, and the rest should be restored by Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Authorities late on Monday were yet to establish what had caused the blackout and were not ruling out any hypothesis, he added in a televised address.

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said power in the country would be fully restored in the coming hours after a massive outage hit the Iberian Peninsula most of the day.

He said all the state services remained operating in the country despite all the difficulties.

"The widespread outage of our electrical grid was caused outside the country, probably in Spain," he told a press conference.

Montenegro also said that power should be restored throughout the country "within the next few hours".

Recommended

Meanwhile, the European Council president there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack in connection with the widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal.

Antonio Costa said he spoke on the phone with Sanchez and Montenegro about the ongoing blackout in Spain and Portugal.

"Grid operators in both countries are working on finding the cause, and on restoring the electricity supply," he wrote on X. He clarified that "at this point, there are no indications of any cyber attack."

The electricity went out across Portugal, Spain, and Andorra – a microstate between Spain and France – around midday Monday, also affecting parts of France.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the outage.

Spain's National Institute for Cybersecurity is also studying whether a cyberattack could be responsible.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation