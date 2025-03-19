A US judge has denied a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to dismiss detained Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil's challenge to the legality of his arrest by immigration agents over his participation in pro-Palestine protests but moved the case to New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Manhattan-based US District Judge Jesse Furman said in the latest order that it agrees with the US government that Khalil’s petition cannot be heard in Manhattan district but sided with Khalil’s petition that it should be transferred to New Jersey, "not dismissed or transferred to the Western District of Louisiana."

Louisiana is a more conservative court that could be more favourable to the government.

Furman also agreed with the Justice Department that he did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge ordered the case moved to federal court in the state of New Jersey, where Khalil was held at the time his lawyers first challenged his arrest in New York.

Furman did not rule on Khalil's bid to be released on bail from detention.

Khalil's lawyers, who argue his detention violates free speech protections under the US Constitution's First Amendment, called the court order an "important step."

"Mr. Khalil should be free and home with his wife awaiting the birth of their first child, and we will continue to do everything possible to make that happen," Khalil's lawyer Samah Sisay said in a statement.

"This is an important step toward ensuring that the administration's unconstitutional practices are stopped in their tracks and that Mr. Khalil is reunited with his family in New York," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Khalil in the case, in a statement.