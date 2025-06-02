TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ready to take any step to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan
Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kiev throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.
Türkiye ready to take any step to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan
Facilitated by Türkiye and chaired by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, talks aim at ending ongoing conflict. / Reuters
June 2, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara's priority was to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan made the remarks during the opening speech at a meeting that brought together delegations from Russia and Ukraine at the historic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for the second round of peace talks, which began on Monday.

Türkiye is serving as the facilitator.

“Türkiye stands ready to take any step necessary to facilitate the process,” Fidan said.

Recommended

This meeting marks the second round of negotiations hosted by Türkiye, following the May 16 session in Istanbul, where the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each and outlined their positions on a potential ceasefire.

The sides also committed to continuing dialogue to de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kiev throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.

RelatedTRT Global - Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul

Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh