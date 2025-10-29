A total of 279 Israeli soldiers have attempted suicide over the course of 18 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, official data published on Wednesday showed.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said a new report by the Knesset Research and Information Centre showed "worrying data regarding suicide attempts among Israeli soldiers."

The data highlighted suicide attempts between January 2024 and July 2025, noting that 12 percent of these attempts were very serious, 88 percent were moderate, and 36 of them resulted in death.

According to the report, 124 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide since 2017 until July 2025, with 68 percent serving compulsory military service, 21 percent being reservists, and 11 percent on permanent duty.

The report indicated a significant increase in suicide cases among reservists since 2023, linking this to an increase in the number of active-duty soldiers since the outbreak of the Gaza war.