WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
279 suicide attempts among Israeli soldiers in 18 months amid Gaza war, official data shows
36 Israeli soldiers committed suicide between January 2024 and July 2025, according to a Knesset report.
279 suicide attempts among Israeli soldiers in 18 months amid Gaza war, official data shows
An Israeli soldier blocks Palestinians from accessing olive trees near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on October 25, 2025. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

A total of 279 Israeli soldiers have attempted suicide over the course of 18 months amid Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza, official data published on Wednesday showed.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said a new report by the Knesset Research and Information Centre showed "worrying data regarding suicide attempts among Israeli soldiers."

The data highlighted suicide attempts between January 2024 and July 2025, noting that 12 percent of these attempts were very serious, 88 percent were moderate, and 36 of them resulted in death.

According to the report, 124 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide since 2017 until July 2025, with 68 percent serving compulsory military service, 21 percent being reservists, and 11 percent on permanent duty.

The report indicated a significant increase in suicide cases among reservists since 2023, linking this to an increase in the number of active-duty soldiers since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

RelatedTRT World - Suicides soar among Israeli army soldiers since its brutal war on Gaza
RECOMMENDED

“The suicide epidemic, which is expected to increase with the end of the war, requires establishing real support systems for soldiers, working to end wars, and achieving real peace,” said Ofer Cassif, member of the left-wing Hadash-Ta'al Party.

“The government that sends its soldiers to war and leaves them to face the consequences alone is working against them,” added Cassif, who had called for the report to be prepared.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

The deadly war came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

RelatedTRT World - Another Israeli soldier succumbs to the Gaza horror – by taking his own life

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders