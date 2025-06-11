Israel has placed two international activists from a Gaza-bound aid ship in solitary confinement, an Israeli rights group said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the rights organisation and legal centre Adalah said Brazilian volunteer Thiago Avila and French-Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan were transferred to separate prison facilities, away from the others, and placed in solitary confinement.

"Tiago Avila was placed in isolation in Ayalon Prison due to his ongoing hunger and thirst strike, which he began two days ago," it said.

Adalah said Avila has been treated aggressively by prison authorities, although this has not escalated to physical assault.

"Rima Hassan was placed in isolation under inhumane conditions in Neve Tirza Prison after writing 'Free Palestine' on a wall in Givon Prison," it added.

"She was moved to a small, windowless cell with extremely poor hygienic conditions and has been denied access to the prison yard."

'Retaliatory actions'

The rights group denounced the transfer of the two foreign activists to separate prison facilities as "a serious violation of the volunteers' rights and a clear attempt to exert mental and political pressure on them."

It called on Israeli authorities to end the solitary confinement, halt all “retaliatory actions,” and immediately release all eight detained volunteers.