Ukraine has claimed that its forces have stopped Russian advances in the border areas of the country’s northeastern region of Sumy, where Moscow claimed it captured multiple settlements over the past weeks.

“The advance of Russian troops in the Sumy region's border area has been stopped as of this week, and the line of combat contact has been stabilised,” Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a statement on Thursday on Telegram amid a visit to the front line.

Arguing that Russia’s attempts at a “summer offensive” are collapsing similarly to the one launched by Moscow on the country’s Kharkiv region in May 2024, Syrskyi claimed that Ukrainian forces, in certain areas, are “successfully” using active defence tactics and retaking control of territory in the border areas of Sumy.

Shifting troops from Sumy

Syrskyi further claimed that Ukraine has pinned down about 50,000 Russian troops “in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors,” and that its offensive actions in the Glushkovsky district of Russia’s border region of Kursk have resulted in Moscow sending a certain part of its troops to the area, so “significantly” reducing its offensive capabilities in Sumy.